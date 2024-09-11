Your Voice, Our Future: The Countdown to a Better Grinnell Starts Now

Build A Better Grinnell 2030 Invites the Community to an Information Session and Celebration on September 24

GRINNELL, IOWA — Over the past two years, Build A Better Grinnell 2030 (BABG) has been hard at work, gathering input from residents across the community to craft a vision for Grinnell’s next decade.

Now, that vision is ready to be shared, and the BABG steering committee is inviting everyone to come together at a Community Information Session and Celebration onTuesday, September 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Drake Community Library.

The research results that form the foundation of the visioning project are the culmination of countless conversations, surveys, and meetings with Grinnellians of all ages and backgrounds. Key focus areas identified include improving the quality of drinking water, increasing the variety of restaurants, enhancing K-12 buildings and infrastructure, expanding mental health care services, improving road maintenance, reducing racism, and addressing the need for higher wages or lower prices.

The celebration and information event offers an opportunity to hear what the community has said—including the challenges, opportunities, and aspirations for Grinnell’s future. Discussions will center around how we can collectively make the ideas and insights from the research a reality. This workshop-style event will allow participants to dive deeper into the results, share their thoughts, and be part of building solutions.

“This project was created to reflect the voices of everyone who lives and works in Grinnell,” said Julie Gosselink, BABG steering committee member and Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation president, CEO and chair. “It’s exciting to see the picture that’s emerged from all the feedback,and now we’re ready to work together with the community to turn these ideas into action.

”Attendees will be invited to participate in interactive discussions about the next steps for Build A Better Grinnell 2030, providing valuable input on how to prioritize initiatives and work toward a strong, vibrant future. No RSVP is required, and everyone is welcome, whether they’ve participated in earlier stages of the project or are just learning about it now. The evening will highlight the findings and action items shaped by two years of gathering the community’s ideas, hopes, and visions. It will also celebrate the collaborative work that has gone into this participatory process, offering light refreshments and opportunities for attendees to connect in a casual, engaging setting.

Melissa Strovers, BABG steering committee member and Grinnell College director of community development in the Office of Community Partnerships Planning and Research said, “The heart of Build A Better Grinnell has always been our community. This session is a celebration of all the work and insights we’ve gathered, but it’s also a call to action. We need your energy, your ideas, and your participation as we begin t his exciting next phase. If you’veever wondered how you can contribute to the future of Grinnell, this is your opportunity!”

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Drake Community Library

Who: Open to all Grinnell community members

Cost: Free, no RSVP required

For information about the Build A Better Grinnell 2030 project, visit buildabettergrinnell.org and

follow the Facebook page.