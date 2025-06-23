The Soldier’s Music with Mike Anderson at Drake

Drake Community Library will host a special evening of music and storytelling on Monday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Acclaimed folk singer, storyteller, and music historian Mike Anderson brings the American Civil War era to life through the power of song.

Known for his captivating performances and deep knowledge of traditional American music, Anderson will showcase a variety of authentic instruments from the 1860s—not the brass band sounds often associated with the time, but the banjo, mountain dulcimer, jaw harp, bones, and other handmade instruments commonly used by the soldiers themselves.

Be transported to the camps and fields of the Civil War, where music served as solace, entertainment, and a way to preserve hope. Audience members will be encouraged to join in singing classic songs from the era.

The event is free and open to the public. Families, history buffs, music lovers, and curious minds of all ages are welcome.