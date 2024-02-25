St. Francis Manor, Seeland Park & Hammond Center Announce a “Fish Fry” Open to the Public on March 8th  

(Grinnell, IA – February 23, 2024) St. Francis Manor, Seeland Park and the Hammond Center for Assisted Living are inviting the public to a community “Fish Fry” on Friday, March 8. All-you-can-eat fish, french fries, and cole slaw will be served between 5:00 and 6:30 PM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4thAvenue in Grinnell. Attendees will be able to dine in or pick up carry out meals.

Tickets are $9 if purchased on or before March 1 and $10 after March 1. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the St. Francis Manor Administration Office at 2021 4th Avenue, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM. Tickets will also be available at the Social Center entrance the night of the event.

For more information, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call 641-236-7592.