Seeland Park Announces Its 2025 Tour of Homes – Sunday, June 22

(Grinnell, IA – June 13, 2025) Seeland Park, an active 55+ Life Plan Community located on the east side of Grinnell, invites the public to its Summer Tour of Homes on Sunday, June 22, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM. Seven independent living residences of various sizes will be open to tour, including an available single-family home. Seeland Park also has four lots available for anyone interested in building their perfect retirement home!

Those who attend the Tour of Homes will see a variety of floor plans and unit sizes. Four of the homes open for tour are currently listed for sale, including an 1897 sq ft single-family home, a 1766 sq ft duplex and two 1272 sq ft duplexes. In addition, the following Seeland Park residents will open their homes for tours: Suzy Wooster at 908 Penrose Street; Fran Davis at 1906 4th Avenue; and Ron & Margy Sieck at 830 Lincoln Drive.

Visitors are also invited to stop by the Social Center located on the northwest side of St. Francis Manor to enjoy refreshments. Seeland Park is part of St. Francis Manor’s 31-acre Life Plan Community which offers independent living, home health care, rehabilitative services, assisted living, skilled nursing, and long-term care, enabling residents to age in place should their healthcare needs change. Seeland Park’s independent living residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle in 146 ground-level homes and a variety of services, activities, events and fitness classes that help to keep them mentally, physically and socially active.

For more information about Seeland Park’s independent living community, visit www.seelandpark.com.

It’s Your Life: Plan it. Live it. Love it!