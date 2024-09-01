Rock the Block! Grinnell School of Music Grand Opening Gala & Block Party

Grinnell School of Music’s Grand Opening Gala
In support of financial aid scholarships, musical instruments, and new programs.
Headliner – Final Mix Show Band (Des Moines)
Friday, September 6, 2024, 7-11 pm
Road and alley adjacent to 720 5th Avenue
Reserved seating is limited to event sponsors and those with accessibility needs. If you require seating, please contact director@grinnellschoolofmusic.org.
Also….
- be among the first to see our new space!
- enjoy light appetizers provided by local restaurants
- bid on amazing live & silent auctions donated by local businesses
- hear performances by Grinnell School of Music’s associate teachers