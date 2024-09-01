Rock the Block! Grinnell School of Music Grand Opening Gala & Block Party

In support of financial aid scholarships, musical instruments, and new programs.

Headliner – Final Mix Show Band (Des Moines)

Friday, September 6, 2024, 7-11 pm

Road and alley adjacent to 720 5th Avenue

Reserved seating is limited to event sponsors and those with accessibility needs. If you require seating, please contact director@grinnellschoolofmusic.org.

Also….