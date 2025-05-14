Prairie Burn 100 Returns with Live Music and Events for the Family

Grinnell, Iowa – Prairie Burn 100 is back on Saturday, June 14, bringing a full day of outdoor adventure, community connection, and good old-fashioned fun to Grinnell’s Central Park. Hosted by Imagine Grinnell, this annual event combines gravel riding, running/walking, yoga, live music, and family-friendly activities—all with a focus on health, sustainability, and getting outside together.

“Prairie Burn brings people together in a meaningful way—whether they’re riding, running, volunteering, or just hanging out in the park,” says Tim Ellsworth, Board Chair of Imagine Grinnell. “It’s about celebrating and sharing our beautiful community with cyclists from across Iowa and the Midwest.”

Cyclists can choose from 25, 50, or 100-mile gravel routes, offering something for beginners and experienced riders alike. Runners and walkers are welcome at the 5K/3K Fun Run, a relaxed and family-friendly course through town.

“The fun run continues to be a well-attended family event that pairs well with the gravel ride,” says Holly Pettlon, Board Member of Imagine Grinnell and Prairie Burn committee member. “This year, we’ve added a 3K option to give participants more options to meet their fitness goals. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or out for a leisurely walk, we welcome participants of all ages and abilities. There is something for everyone at Prairie Burn.”

Registration is open online at https://www.bikereg.com/prairie-burn or via the Prairie Burn website https://www.prairieburn100.com/event-info: $60 for the bike ride and $10 for the run. Sign up by May 15 to receive a free event t-shirt. All activities begin and end in Central Park. The event kicks off with staggered gravel race start times and includes fun activities for everyone in your family.

Event timeline:

6:30 a.m. – 100-mile racers begin

8 a.m. – 50-mile riders begin

9 a.m. – 25-mile riders begin

9 – 10 a.m. – Yoga in the Park on the Central Park stage

10 a.m. – noon – Grinnell Farmers Market

10:15 a.m. – 5K/3K Fun Run

10:30 a.m. – noon – Storytime Art in the Park in the Gazebo

Noon – 2 p.m. – Surf Zombies in the Central Park shelter

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Beverage garden by Solera and Food Trucks: Big Acai and La Penca

3 p.m. – Award ceremony

Volunteers are needed on June 13 and 14 to assist with various event activities. Roles include set-up, registration, course guidance, and more. All volunteers receive a commemorative t-shirt. To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://dash.pointapp.org/events/324829, go to the Imagine Grinnell website https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/ or call 641-236-5518.

Imagine Grinnell is a partner program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide improved and enhanced quality of life for present and future generations with interest in the areas of parks & recreation, education, and health with its collaborative partners