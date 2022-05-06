Music and dance performance to mark the Inauguration of Grinnell College President Anne F. Harris

Featuring guest artist Michela Marino Lerman and all-original student music by the Grinnell Jazz Ensemble, Digital Music Making, and Tap is Music, under the direction of Visiting Professor, Daniel Oore.

GRINNELL, Iowa — A music and dance performance will help kick off events commemorating the Inauguration of President Anne F. Harris. The event will feature guest artist Michela Marino Lerman and all-original student music by the Grinnell Jazz Ensemble, Digital Music Making, Sonic Activism, and Tap is Music at Sebring-Lewis Hall on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. Lerman has been a guest artist and instructor at Grinnell College this semester, working with music faculty member Daniel Oore . Students across multiple classes are collaborating, conceptualizing, and rehearsing all-original sound-music creations to produce a thoughtful and celebratory shared performance event.

WHEN:

Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Sebring-Lewis Hall – Bucksbaum Center for the Arts, 1108 Park Street, Grinnell, IA 50112

TICKETS:

This event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

DETAILS:

All visitors are required to wear a mask indoors at this time; please check the campus activity level for updates.

The college welcomes the participation of people with disabilities. Information about parking and accessibility is available on the college’s website: www.grinnell.edu . Accommodation requests may be made to Conference Operations at 641-269-3235 or calendar@grinnell.edu . Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit grinnell.edu/inauguration to find up-to-date information about the Inauguration.

About Michela Marino Lerman:

Michela Marino Lerman is a globally sought-after tap dance artist, performer, choreographer, and educator. The Huffington Post called her a “hurricane of rhythm,” and the New York Times wrote that Lerman is a “prodigy” whose dancing shows “flashes of brilliance.” She is a proud student of Buster Brown, Gregory Hines, Leroy Myers, and Marion Coles. Lerman has performed, choreographed, produced, and directed many projects throughout her career but she holds closest to her heart the shows she has led as a bandleader at some of New York’s greatest music venues, such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Smalls, Ginny’s Supper Club, Joe’s Pub, and many more. She was recently featured on the commemorative Forever Stamps Tap It Out Collection from the U.S. Postal Service.