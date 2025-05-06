Mother’s Day Build-A-Bouquet Crawl to be held Saturday, May 10

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses, and the Grinnell Farmers Market will host the third annual Build-A-Bouquet Crawl on Saturday, May 10. Mothers and mother figures in all phases are invited to visit participating Grinnell businesses and Grinnell Farmers Market vendors to receive a free long-stem flower. Each store and vendor will provide a different flower. Participants can visit more stores to build a bigger bouquet. New this year, Bates Flowers by Design will offer an assorted mini-chocolate to accompany your bouquet!
The event begins at 10 AM and lasts until 2 PM. Grinnell Farmers Market vendors will participate from 9:30 AM-Noon in accordance with market hours. No purchase necessary to receive a flower; supplies are limited. Each business will have a poster in their window indicating their participation.
Participating businesses include:
● AnnaKayte’s Boutique* (931 Main St.)
● Bates Flowers by Design* (813 4th Ave.)
● Beckman Gallery & Gifts* (912 Main St.)
● Brown’s Shoe Fit* (937 Main St.)
● Channing’s Customs & Co* (803 4th Ave.)
● Grinnell Farmers Market* (corner of 4th Ave. & Broad St.)
● Jay’s Deli* (819 Broad St.)
● Loralei’s Giftshoppe* (816 Commercial St.)
● Pioneer Bookshop* (933 Main St.)
● Saint’s Rest (917 Broad St.)
● Stepping Stones* (907 Main St.)
● The Chicken House (930 West St.)
● Vonda’s Flowers (811 5th Ave.)
● Witte’s Home Decorating* (726 5th Ave.)
*denotes a Grinnell Area Chamber member.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support development and growth of its members, help advance economic growth and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.