Mother’s Day Build-A-Bouquet Crawl to be held Saturday, May 10

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses, and the Grinnell Farmers Market will host the third annual Build-A-Bouquet Crawl on Saturday, May 10. Mothers and mother figures in all phases are invited to visit participating Grinnell businesses and Grinnell Farmers Market vendors to receive a free long-stem flower. Each store and vendor will provide a different flower. Participants can visit more stores to build a bigger bouquet. New this year, Bates Flowers by Design will offer an assorted mini-chocolate to accompany your bouquet!