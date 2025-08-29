Mayflower Community Hosts Tour of Homes Open House

GRINNELL, IA – [August 28, 2025] – Mayflower Community invites the public to its upcoming Tour of Homes Open House on Sunday, September 14, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore the wide variety of living options available within the community and get a firsthand look at the vibrant lifestyle enjoyed by Mayflower residents.

The self-guided tour will showcase eight independent living apartments and three Harwich Terrace patio homes, each showcasing different floor plans and features to suit a variety of preferences and needs. Guests will have the opportunity to see the comfort and convenience of maintenance-free living; the hallmark of Mayflower Community.

Check-in for the tour will take place at Pearson Hall (616 Broad Street), where visitors will receive a detailed map and information. From there, guests are free to explore at their own pace. Mayflower staff will be on hand to answer questions about amenities and provide insight into residents’ daily life.

To conclude the afternoon, guests are invited to Roudabush Cornerstone, located in the lower level of Buckley to enjoy a build-your-own ice cream sundae, a sweet treat to wrap up the tour.

“This is a place where residents can truly make their lifestyle their own,” says Kellie McGriff, Executive Director of Mayflower Community. “Where independent living is enriched by meaningful connections and support is available when needed. Along with top-notch amenities, we offer engaging activities and a welcoming atmosphere that makes Mayflower feel like home.”

In addition to independent living options, Mayflower also offers a full range of healthcare services, including Beebe Assisted Living, Memory Care Assisted Living, and a Skilled Nursing Facility. Schedule a tour of these areas by calling 641-236-6151, extension 201.

Located in the heart of Grinnell, the Mayflower Community offers a vibrant, supportive environment for older adults seeking connection, comfort, and peace of mind. Whether you’re planning for the future or exploring options for a loved one, the Tour of Homes is an excellent way to learn more.

About Mayflower Community:

Mayflower Community is a premier senior living community located in Grinnell, Iowa, offering a continuum of care that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. Mayflower Community is committed to providing a vibrant, purposeful, and compassionate community of older adults.