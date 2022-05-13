LINK Mentoring Scores Big

The Link Mentoring Annual Bowling Event: Let the Good Times Roll took place on Saturday, April 30. During the bowling event, 21 teams hit the lanes at the Bowladrome in Grinnell.

“This year’s event was quite an achievement,” says Ashley Grundler, mentor coordinator for LINK Mentoring. “It’s been 3 years since we held our event in person, and it was wonderful to see so many bowlers supporting mentoring in Grinnell.” Grundler adds, “We’re still calculating the proceeds, but we are confident we met our goal of financially supporting the program for the upcoming school year.”

Three bowling sessions were held over the course of the day, and prizes were awarded to the highest scoring team, as well as the highest scoring individual. The highest scoring team from the entire event was also recognized. Various prizes were also given out during the sessions for strikes and gutter balls. A separate Crazy Bowl game was held in between sessions, and winners were entered into a drawing for prizes. There were also door prizes given out during each of the sessions. Prizes were donated by various local businesses.

During the first session, the Cameron/Kaisand team took the top prize for highest scoring team with a score of 157.5. The team members were Christie Hughes and family. Scott Collings, bowling for the Clarity Eyecare team, received the highest score for an individual with a score of 185. There were four bowlers who bowled three strikes in a row (also called a turkey). Those bowlers were Josh Jameson, Sarah Baker, Joey Hughes, and Scott Collings.

A brand new team to bowl during this event was Andy’s Auto, and they took the top prize during the second session and the entire event with a score of 157.9. Wyatt Crawford, of the Andy’s Auto team, was the highest scoring individual with a score of 189.5. Joseph Jahner, Jason Carberry, Erin Black and Justin Beach took home turkeys.

The winning team of the third session was Kevin Durbin State Farm with a score of 99.3. Eli Dunne, of the Cunningham Family team, was the top scoring individual with a score of 158.5. Dunne also took home a turkey. Chris Marsho won the Crazy Bowl drawing.

Local businesses that sponsored this year’s event at the platinum level were Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust, GreenState Credit Union, Grinnell College and the Matt Peiffer Memorial Fund. Additional event sponsors include ASI Signage & Image First, LLC, Claude W. & Dolly Arenas Foundation, Inc., Grinnell Herald Register, Grinnell Mutual, and Total Choice Shipping and Printing. The Mayflower Community provided lunch to the bowlers.

Proceeds from the event benefit the local LINK Mentoring program, which matches elementary and middle school students with mentors in their school-based and e-Mentor programs.

For more information on LINK Mentoring, please email mentoring@linkgrinnell.org or visit www.linkgrinnell.org.

