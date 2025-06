Grinnell Rotarians are ready for Grinnell Rotary Club BBQ June 5. Chicken meals will be available for pick up on Park St (in front of United Methodist Church) from 11:30 AM – 1 PM & 3-6:30 PM. Tickets are $12.50 a piece and available from any Rotarian, Brown’s Shoe Fit Grinnell, Grinnell State Bank, First State Bank, Total Choice Shipping & Printing, Medical Pharmacy or day of. The Grinnell Rotary Club would like to thank all of sponsors and the community for purchasing tickets.