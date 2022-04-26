Grinnell Hospital Awarded Maternity Silver Safe Sleep Designation

(Grinnell, IA – April 20, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s (GRMC) maternity services department successfully achieved the five-year designation of being a Silver Safe Sleep Hospital by Cribs for Kids.

As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, GRMC is recognized for following safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. GRMC maternity services team members have a commitment to best practices, team member and patient education and community outreach in supporting safe infant sleep.

“We know the work we do while families are in the hospital and the education we provide before going home helps equip families to keep their babies safe,” says Sheryl Baarda, RNC, maternity services nurse manager. “We are also proud to gift all of our new babies a wearable blanket before they are discharged so parents have the safe-sleep tools they need the moment they leave the hospital.”

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations such as All Baby & Child, The National Center for the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, CJ Foundation for SIDS and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.

GRMC’s maternity services team members are proud to offer a personalized environment, focusing on the individual needs of patients. For more information, including providers accepting new maternity patients, a virtual tour of the maternity department and free parenting classes, please visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/maternity.