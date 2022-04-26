GRINNELLGrinnell NewsGRMCHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Grinnell Hospital Awarded Maternity Silver Safe Sleep Designation

Pictured L to R: Cherish Hansen, Dee Brown, Sheryl Baarda, Cariin Schuver and Kami Walters

(Grinnell, IA – April 20, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s (GRMC) maternity services department successfully achieved the five-year designation of being a Silver Safe Sleep Hospital by Cribs for Kids. 

As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, GRMC is recognized for following safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. GRMC maternity services team members have a commitment to best practices, team member and patient education and community outreach in supporting safe infant sleep.

“We know the work we do while families are in the hospital and the education we provide before going home helps equip families to keep their babies safe,” says Sheryl Baarda, RNC, maternity services nurse manager. “We are also proud to gift all of our new babies a wearable blanket before they are discharged so parents have the safe-sleep tools they need the moment they leave the hospital.”

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations such as All Baby & Child, The National Center for the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, CJ Foundation for SIDS and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.

GRMC’s maternity services team members are proud to offer a personalized environment, focusing on the individual needs of patients. For more information, including providers accepting new maternity patients, a virtual tour of the maternity department and free parenting classes, please visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/maternity. 

Pictured L to R: Cherish Hansen, Dee Brown, Sheryl Baarda, Cariin Schuver and Kami Walters

Related Articles

CoSI “Welcome to the Heartland” Campaign Continuing to Offer Hope

2 weeks ago

The CoSI Welcome to the Heartland Campaign – Helping refugees in Iowa – Phase 2

March 6, 2022

Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Years of Membership certificates to eight members. 

March 5, 2022

Weekly Update: Grinnell-Newburg CSD February 25, 2022

February 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button