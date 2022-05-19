The Grinnell College Commencement ceremony is traditionally held at 10 a.m. on the Monday before Memorial Day weekend. The ceremony provides a capstone to a weekend full of concerts, receptions, and other events that showcase and celebrate the achievements of the graduates and their time at Grinnell.

The 2022 Commencement ceremony will take place at Central Campus Commencement Stage on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live for those unable to attend.

The 2021 mid-year graduates celebration was held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Public Health Guidelines and Considerations

Please refer to Pandemic Planning for the most current information about conditions and activity levels at Grinnell College.

Events and Accommodations

Commencement will be held outside. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Bear Athletic Center Fieldhouse.

Transportation will available from area hotels to the commencement ceremony.

Central Campus Stage is equipped with an induction hearing loop system, which enables individuals with hearing aids set to T-Coil to hear the program.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation is provided for the Exercises of Commencement. Contact Conference Operations and Events for assigned seating with a clear view.

Grinnell College is committed to supporting guests with disabilities during Commencement Weekend. Please inform Conference Operations and Events if you have a disability that requires accommodation for participation in the Commencement ceremony.

For questions or to request an accommodation, please email Commencement or call 641-269-3178.

Graduates, see information for graduates for more information.