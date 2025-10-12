Grinnell City Offices and Grinnell-Newburg School Board Forums:

The Grinnell-Jasper League of Women Voters (LWV) will be sponsoring two candidate forums this election season. The candidates for Grinnell City offices will be participating in a public forum on Tuesday October 28th at 7:00 PM. The candidates for Mayor are Russ Crawford and Sam Cox. Sarah Smith is running for the Council At Large seat. Lee Staroska and John D. Cox are running for the Ward 1 seat, Rachel Bly is running for the seat in Ward 3, and Shane Hart is running for the seat in Ward 4.

The candidates for the Grinnell-Newburg School Board will be participating in a public forum on Thursday October 30th at 7:00 PM. Ben Cooprider and Rebecca Hanson are running for the two At-Large seats, Chris Starrett is running for the Ward 1 seat, and Tyler Harter is running for the Ward 2 seat.

Both forums will be in person at Drake Community Library and over Zoom. Terese Grant will be the moderator. Each of the candidates will have an opportunity to present opening statements and will then answer questions. We ask that questions be submitted by 5:00 PM the day before the forum at grinnelllwv@gmail.com We will also have index cards available at the forum for questions but priority will be given to questions submitted before the forum.

To register in advance for the forum (people attending in person at Drake Library do not need to register) use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fs6RBFsZSjKhyK9PawsZYg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom meeting.