Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Years of Membership certificates to eight members. 

DAR members receive Years of Membership certificates. Left to right: Jane Cruchelow, Regent; Jeanette Shannon; Barbara Jones; and Gail Bonath

Those receiving ten-year membership certificates were: Gail Bonath, Grinnell; Barbara Jones, Newton; Marilyn Planer, Newton, and Merna Rusk, Newton. A ten-year certificate was also presented posthumously to Roberta (Bobbi) Collins who passed away last summer.

Barbara Minner of Malcom received a twenty-five year certificate. Jeanette Shannon of Newton received a thirty year certificate, and Cynthia Crider of Iowa City received a fifty year certificate.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. The Grinnell Chapter is named after Josiah B. Grinnell, the founder of the city of Grinnell. Members come from Grinnell, Newton, Montezuma and surrounding communities. For information about membership in DAR, contact Nancy Bender, registrar, 641-236-7065.

