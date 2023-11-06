Grinnell Chamber to host Jingle Bell Holiday Friday, November 17.

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its annual Jingle Bell Holiday event on Friday, November 17 from 5-8 PM. This event will again feature activities in Central Park and highlight Grinnell’s small businesses as the holiday shopping season approaches. Jingle Bell Holiday is sponsored by Kading Properties, Grinnell College, Community 1st Credit Union, Edward Jones – Mark & Paul Kolpin, Aircut Studio, and DJ Cox.

Starting at 5 PM, the Winter Farmers Market will open in the Hotel Grinnell Ballroom and business open houses begin. At 5:15, activities in Central Park begin. Michelle’s Dance Academy will perform, followed by the lighting of the decorations in the park. Steppin’ Out Dance Studio will perform a closing number before sending attendees out to explore the rest of downtown. Beginning at 5:30, Santa will arrive at Grinnell State Bank and meet with kids and photos from Cory Hall Photography will be available to purchase. Carriage rides in Central Park will also start at 5:30, with riders being picked up and dropped off at the corner of 4th Avenue and Broad Street. DJ Cox will have music in Central Park from 5-8 PM.

Many businesses and organizations will be hosting activities, refreshments and open houses that evening. Current participating businesses and organizations are listed below. Visit the Grinnell Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/jingle_bell_holiday/ for more details. * denotes Grinnell Chamber member.