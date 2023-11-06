Grinnell Chamber to host Jingle Bell Holiday Friday, November 17.

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its annual Jingle Bell Holiday event on Friday, November 17 from 5-8 PM. This event will again feature activities in Central Park and highlight Grinnell’s small businesses as the holiday shopping season approaches. Jingle Bell Holiday is sponsored by Kading Properties, Grinnell College, Community 1st Credit Union, Edward Jones – Mark & Paul Kolpin, Aircut Studio, and DJ Cox.
Starting at 5 PM, the Winter Farmers Market will open in the Hotel Grinnell Ballroom and business open houses begin. At 5:15, activities in Central Park begin. Michelle’s Dance Academy will perform, followed by the lighting of the decorations in the park. Steppin’ Out Dance Studio will perform a closing number before sending attendees out to explore the rest of downtown. Beginning at 5:30, Santa will arrive at Grinnell State Bank and meet with kids and photos from Cory Hall Photography will be available to purchase. Carriage rides in Central Park will also start at 5:30, with riders being picked up and dropped off at the corner of 4th Avenue and Broad Street. DJ Cox will have music in Central Park from 5-8 PM.
Many businesses and organizations will be hosting activities, refreshments and open houses that evening. Current participating businesses and organizations are listed below. Visit the Grinnell Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/jingle_bell_holiday/ for more details. * denotes Grinnell Chamber member.
- ● Anna Kayte’s Boutique*: in-store specials.
- ● Bate’s Flowers by Design*: 50% off original marked price on all Christmasmerchandise.
- ● Beckman Gallery & Gifts*: Open
- ● Bierman & Petig, PC*: Will be open with a hot cocoa bar with cookies andaccepting donations of new/gently used coats, gloves and hats for kids in foster care.
- ● Brown’s Shoe Fit*: The Grasshoppers will perform holiday hits (bluegrass band), Tri T will be selling nuts, FREE homemade sugar cookies and 15% off select regular price items.
- ● Grin City Bakery*: will be open from 5-8 PM with old fashioned ring donuts for sale and free hot chocolate.
- ● Grinnell Area Arts Council*: Local Artist Market starts at 12 PM and features jewelry, ceramics and more from area artists. Too Many String Band will perform from 5:30-6:30 PM.
- ● Grinnell Christian Church: will have hot chocolate at 809 5th Ave.
- ● Grinnell State Bank*: Hosting Santa from 5:30-7:30 PM!
- ● Grinnell United Church of Christ*: Join UCC for a fun, family-friendly eveningof music and activities. Doors open at 5:15, Grinnell Children’s Choir performs at 5:30 in the sanctuary, and family activities including treats, Christmas crafts, hot apple cider will be in the Friendship hall from 6-8 PM.
- ● Hair of the Dog*: open with adoptable kittens from Poweshiek Animal League Shelter*.
- ● Hope Family Counseling and Naturopathic Healing*: Katie will be doing chair massages at 815 4th Ave, hot cocoa, coloring pages and a craft for kids will be in the counseling offices at 817 4th Ave.
- ● Jensen Optometrists: will have an Elf themed photo experience, hot cocoa bar, cookies and an elf ornament craft.
- ● Lily Lou Company*: stop in for make and take reindeer bait, reindeer balloon creation and a photo op.
- ● Loralei’s Giftshoppe*: Music and homemade treats.
- ● Mahaska Communication Group*: will have a hot cocoa bar, coloring andPoweshiek Animal League Shelter will have adoptable pets on hand.
- ● Pioneer Bookshop*: Hot chocolate and make-and-take projects for kids. WishLists can be filled out and returned for 10% off until December 23. Cookbooks
will be 25% off.
- ● Postels Community Health Park*: Will host the UnityPoint Health – GrinnellPhysical, Occupational and Speech Therapy team. They’ll have a cake walk, refreshments and crafts for kids. PWA team will have activities for kids to be physically active.
- ● Rummaging Around*: Open from 5-8 PM with cider and cookies and special BOGO on clothes.
- ● Saints Rest Coffee House: will be open selling cider and hot coffee.
- ● St. Mary Catholic Church*: Knights of Columbus will hold a soup supper from5-7 PM with a Christkindlesmarkt from 4:30-7:30 PM. Christmas Caroling will take place on the front steps from 5-7 PM.
- ● Strand 3 Theatre*: gift cards will be 20% off (in increments of $10) and classic Christmas vinyl will be playing in the lobby.
- ● Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: will be open with treats.
- ● Spoiled Dogs Company*: open
- ● Suzi’s Boutique*: wine tasting with Tassel Ridge Winery*.
- ● The Iowa Kitchen*: will be fundraising with live music and finger food at Relish.They’ll also be a spot to pick up an Empty Bowl as a fundraiser for MICA.
- ● Total Choice Shipping & Printing*: stop in and pick up your Santa Mail Bagwhich includes: holiday stationery for a letter to Santa, a return envelop, pen and
instructions for dropping the letter at Total Choice.
- ● Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques*: 25% off on antiques, gifts anddecorations, treats and door prize.
- ● Winter Farmers Market*: hosted at Hotel Grinnell from 5-8 PM in the ballroomwill feature the following vendor and products:
- ○ B’s Mittens – homemade wool sweater mittens
- ○ Beez Blooming Garden – floral items, potpourri & wreaths
- ○ Beez Kettle Corn – flavored Kettle Corn
- ○ Bittersweet Designs – polymer clay earrings & beaded bracelets
- ○ Bunny Traxx Ceramics – personalized lighted sport balls, holiday decor,bibs/towels & scrubbies
- ○ Circle W Acres – breads, cookies, kolaches, rolls and pies
- ○ Dolezal’s Honeybees – honey, honey/beeswax body products, crocheteditems
- ○ Ethnic Bead Shop – handmade jewelry
- ○ Grind Open Studio – handmade ceramic items including mugs, bowls,plates, and more
- ○ Live Life & Tie Dye – tie dye clothing & accessories
- ○ Olive Branch Woodworking – cutting & charcuterie boards, coasters andmore
- ○ Prairie Produce – freeze dried products & produce
- ○ Reese’s Slime – variety of handcrafted slime
- ○ Rose’s Art Stand – painted rocks and other hand painted items
- ○ Scenery Changes – written and self-published Books, Earrings, toys,bookmarks, and book page art.
- ○ Tangled Roots Farm – jams, baked goods, salsas, pickled goods, cheesespreads, crafts, produce, candy
- ○ Vivian Rae Candles – hand poured candles and wax melts Homecleansing kits
- ○ Webe Soap – goat milk/breastmilk soaps and aloe vera
- ○ Weyrauch Greenhouse – wreaths, roping decor, real evergreen decor and concrete yard ornaments
- ○ Whiskey Golf Coffee Co – roasted coffee, mugs & shirts
Winter Farmers Market will continue into Saturday, November 18 from 10 AM to Noon.Vendors on Saturday include:
- ● B’s Mittens – Homemade wool sweater mittens
- ● Bunny Traxx Ceramics – Personalized lighted sportballs, holiday decor,bibs/towels & scrubbies
- ● Circle W Acres- Breads, cookies, kolaches, rolls and pies
- ● Dolezal’s Honeybees – Honey, honey/beeswax body products, crocheted items
- ● Ethnic Bead Shop – Handmade jewelry
- ● Grin Open Studio – Ceramic items
- ● Live Life & Tie Dye – Tie dye clothing & accessories
- ● Olive Branch Woodworking – Cutting & charcuterie boards, coasters and more
- ● Prairie Produce – freeze dried products & produce
- ● Reese’s Slime – variety of handcrafted slime
- ● Slane’s Soaps – Glycerin soaps and sugar scrubs
- ● Tangled Roots Farm – Jams, baked goods, salsas, pickled goods, cheesespreads, crafts, produce, candy
- ● Webe Soap – goat milk/breastmilk soaps and aloe vera
- ● Weyrauch Greenhouse – wreaths, roping decor, real evergreen decor andconcrete yard ornaments
More information about Jingle Bell Holiday, Winter Farmers Market and other holiday activities can be found on the chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.