Grinnell Chamber to hold Connecting for Women: An Event Focused on Health & Wellness

GRINNELL, IA – On Thursday, April 22 at 4pm, Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and the Newton Greater Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a virtual event to connect participants and engage in discussion regarding health and wellness. This event is in collaboration with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to bring together women for a networking, coaching and mentoring session from the region’s most influential business leaders. The topics for this event are geared towards people 16 years and older and will focus on female perspective and experiences.

The sessions for the evening will be held virtually through Zoom, with health and wellness themed gift boxes to be given to attendees. Participants will hear from four area professionals and participate in breakout groups with other attendees. Lily Swedenhjem, MS, RDN, LD a Clinical Dietitian at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, will begin the evening with a discussion on nutrition. Megan McKay, owner of Peace Tree Brewing Co., will present on mental health. Jaimie Johnson, owner of Finding Aurora, will lead a discussion on grief. Allison Garmager, PT, DPT at Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy, will wrap up the sessions with a discussion on physical health.

Advance registration is required. The price is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members and tickets are limited. A Zoom link will be provided to participants before the event begins. You can register online here. (https://www.grinnellchamber.org/…/connecting_for_women/) Or by calling the Chamber at 641-236-6555.We’re thankful for the partnership of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center for helping make this event a possibility.

This event is designed for women to find inspiration and guidance on their careers and is open to anyone in the Greater Des Moines metro and rural area who would like to network and further their personal and professional development.