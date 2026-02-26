Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium Launches Karen Phillips Mental Health Impact Grant

Grinnell, Iowa — The Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium is proud to announce the launch of the Karen Phillips Mental Health Impact Grant, a new mini-grant program created to honor Karen Phillips’ legacy and commitment to strengthening mental health in Poweshiek County.

The Karen Phillips Mental Health Impact Grant empowers local schools, youth groups, nonprofits, and community leaders to design and implement mental health awareness and education projects that promote resilience, connection, and overall well-being. By investing directly in community-driven ideas, the Consortium aims to reduce stigma, expand conversations around mental health, and increase access to meaningful resources in the Grinnell area.

This mini-grant program is a pilot initiative of the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium and offers flexible funding to support innovative projects that respond to local needs. Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded on a rolling basis as funds are available.

Applications will open March 2, 2026.

Eligible projects may include school-based mental health initiatives, youth-led awareness campaigns, community workshops, creative arts programs focused on emotional well-being, educational events, and other activities that foster positive mental health and connection.

“Karen believed that mental health support should be proactive, compassionate, and accessible,” said JR Paulson, chair of the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium. “As a school counselor, she understood how critical it is to reach young people early and to equip communities with tools for resilience. This grant reflects her heart for students and her vision for a community where conversations about mental health are open and stigma-free.”

Organizations and community groups are encouraged to apply early, as funding will be distributed on a rolling basis until funds are fully awarded.

For more information or to access the application beginning March 2, visit ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/karen-phillips-grant/ or contact Jennifer Cogley at 641-236-5518.

About the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium

The Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium brings together community partners dedicated to improving mental health awareness, access, and support in Poweshiek County. Through collaboration, education, and strategic initiatives, the Consortium works to strengthen community well-being and reduce stigma surrounding mental health. The Consortium also provides funding for mental health treatment through the JPK Fund and is a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. To learn more, visit our website https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/jpk-grinnell-mental-health-consortium/