Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce to Host New Resident Welcome Event

GRINNELL — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s first New Resident Welcome, presented by RE/MAX Partners Realty, on Thursday, May 22, from 4-6 p.m. The bi-annual New Resident Welcome event, which debuted in October of 2023, welcomes new residents and their families into the Grinnell community at the pavilion of Central Park.

In particular, the New Resident Welcome event welcomes those who relocated to the Grinnell area within the last 12-18 months. The event provides an opportunity to meet fellow new residents, learn about community events, organizations, volunteer opportunities, and places to shop local. Attendees and their families will also enjoy a free meal, courtesy of Hy-Vee in Grinnell.

Vendors representing a variety of businesses and organizations from the Grinnell community will also be present to answer questions and share information with new residents. Local businesses and organizations featured at the upcoming New Resident Welcome include:

American Brawn

AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

City of Grinnell

Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation

Cleanfoodfix Wellness Studio

Grinnell Area Arts Council

Grinnell School of Music

Grinnell College

Grinnell Optimists

Grinnell United Way

LINK Grinnell

Mahaska Communications Group

UnityPoint Health — Grinnell

“The New Resident Welcome event is a great opportunity for new residents to meet friendly faces in the community, including those who work and volunteer with local businesses and organizations,” shares Rachael Kinnick, president of the Grinnell Chamber. “We’re excited to help them build community with their fellow new residents and engage them with the Grinnell community through events and activities.”

New residents interested in attending are encouraged to sign up for the New Resident Welcome event on the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce website, or call 641-236-6555. Businesses or organizations interested in participating as a vendor booth must call or contact the Grinnell Chamber office, 641-659-6373, or nikki@getintogrinnell.com, to learn more.

New Resident Welcome is hosted by the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce and presented by RE/MAX Partners Realty, in partnership with Green State Credit Union, UnityPoint Health — Grinnell, Mahaska Communications Group, Grinnell College, Quick Visit Urgent Care and Hy-Vee.