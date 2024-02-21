Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration Guest Speaker Announced

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Christina Moffatt will be the guest speaker at this year’s Annual Celebration on Wednesday, March 6 beginning at 5:15 PM. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course. This year’s event is sponsored by Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center and GreenState Credit Union.

As part of fundraising efforts this year, the Chamber will host a seated dinner beginning at 6:30 PM with special guest speaker Christina Moffatt, a certified business advisor and entrepreneur and growth strategist. Moffatt is passionate about helping small businesses thrive and is able to dive into her previous business ownership to share personal experiences. From turning difficult moments into transformational experiences, balancing personal and professional opportunities, and using change for good – Christina’s session ‘The Sweet Life’ will give each of our attendees things to consider in their own situations.

“We are excited to welcome Christina as this year’s event speaker. Having spent many years owning her own business, while simultaneously serving as a sounding board for other businesses and organizations, she brings a wealth of small business knowledge and experience,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Chamber.

Dinner for the evening will be catered by Grinnell College Catering and will feature a Frisee Carrot Salad, Montmorency Chicken Dinner with Vegetable Mélange and Rice Caviar Blend and followed by assorted desserts. Full event tickets are $60 and include dinner, a drink ticket and registration for the Awards Celebration; a limited number of full event tickets are available.

Following dinner, the Awards Celebration will take place at 7:30 PM. Highlights of the Chamber’s work in 2023 and goals for the upcoming year will be shared, followed by recognizing the achievements of the community and business members. Award winners will be recognized in the following categories; Business of the Year, Restaurant/Retailer of the Year, Service Business of the Year, GRINNtogether awards. Tickets for the Awards Celebration only are $20 and include complimentary dessert. A cash bar will be available for the duration of the event.

Ticket are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Chamber’s website at

www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/annual_celebration/annual_celebration_tickets/