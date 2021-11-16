GPCF Recognizes Jennifer and Kevin McAlexander for Spirit of Giving

GPCF is honored to recognize Jennifer and Kevin McAlexander for their Spirit of Giving that benefits our entire community! Jennifer and Kevin have spearheaded the effort to decorate Central Park for the holidays for several years. Their creative planning, attention to detail, and scrupulous shopping turn a limited budget into a magical wonderland for all visitors to the park. Projects of this scope are not possible without the efforts of volunteers. Thank you, Jennifer and Kevin, and your team of generous elves, for serving our community this way. Your Spirit of Giving inspires everyone!