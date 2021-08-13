GHS Class of 1960 to hold 60 + 1 Reunion September 3rd and 4th.

Stephen Kahl and Howard McDonough, President and Treasurer, respectively, of the Grinnell High School Class of 1960 are pleased to announce that the planning is complete for the “60+1” Reunion of the class, to be held on September 3rd and 4th in Grinnell.The festivities will begin on Friday, September 3rd with a barbecue at the McDonough south farm and will include pulled pork and all of the side dishes of such an event, all prepared by Howard McDonough. McDonough, a lifelong resident of the Grinnell area and a well-known community leader, has specialized over the years in providing over 400 barbecues to a wide variety of organizations and fund raising events throughout Iowa and beyond. The more formal banquet will be at the Oakland Acres restaurant on Saturday, September 4th. As of this writing there will be 57 attendees from all of the U.S., including classmates, spouses and others. Cory Hall, local photographer will be there to take pictures of the class and is expected to have finished prints ready and available by the end of the dinner festivities for recipients to take home. Tami Ford, Manager of Oakland Acres has been very helpful in accommodating the ever-changing “almost nearly final” attendee list.Also a participant in the planning of this event is the management and staff of the Hotel Grinnell, who graciously extended special rates to the class members. Our thanks to Angela Harrington and Joni Schmidt and their staff for making the arrangements for the class.Steve Kahl, who returned to Grinnell in September of 2020 to be close to a piece of family land being restored to its original prairie status, also wishes to thank the rest of the committee who have helped in putting this reunion event together, including Mylene Millhollin Hanzelka of Bettendorf, June Fair McCrary of Marshalltown and Nancy Brown Wolff of Grinnell.