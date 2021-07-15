GHS Alumni Important Meeting August 9th



The next meeting of the Alumni Association All Class Reunion will be August 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drake Library, 4th Avenue, and Park Street.

This is an important meeting, and all alumni who have thought about helping out with the All Class Reunion are asked to attend. We need volunteers to be on the Board of Directors become decade chairs and are class representatives. The future of this reunion is in the balance. I can’t emphasize the importance of this meeting enough. At the last meeting, we discussed the tentative schedule for the 2022 Reunion. We need people to make this reunion a reality. Ben Latimer and Peter Marsho have expressed they have several classmates and alumni that they will be bringing. We need more! You don’t need to live in Grinnell (but it helps). The planning process is almost in place; we now need people to work on those different events. Be a volunteer and help GHS Alumni with this fun event.

It appears everyone wants to come to the party, but no one wants to help with organizing it.

Remember, if we can’t find people to help, there may not be a 2022 reunion!