Get a Guided Comparison for Your Medicare Open Enrollment – October 15 to December 7, 2021

(GRINNELL, Iowa – October 7, 2021) It is important for Iowans on Medicare to use the open enrollment period from October 15 to December 7, 2021 to review the plans that will be available in 2022. Part D and Medicare Advantage plans can change coverage, premiums, co-payments, co-insurance and provider networks every year.

Senior Health Insurance Information Program and Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP-SMP) counselor is able to provide supplement comparisons for new Medicare clients during an appointment.

“The SHIIP-SMP program has a great track record for saving Iowans money and helping them with Medicare questions and problems,” says Kathy Szary, SHIIP-SMP counselor. “In 2019, the program saved Iowa Medicare beneficiaries more than $36 million dollars.” 

To schedule an appointment to best understand your Medicare open enrollment options with the help of a SHIIP-SMP counselor, call (641) 236-2588. For appointments, please remember to bring your Medicare card and prescription bottles as well as a mask or face covering.

