G-N CSD Weekly Update: September 10, 2021

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy Friday! September is swiftly moving along. This evening the Tigers Football Team will host South Tama at T.T. Cranny Field. The Music Boosters are hosting their annual BBQ event beginning at 5:00 PM, and I hear that there will be a spectacular halftime show. Outdoor activities are especially inviting during this time. Please remember if you can not socially distance yourself outside, then I strongly encourage you to wear a mask. I look forward to a Tiger win this evening coupled with a spectacular band performance and Tiger Paw show!

Facility Listening Feedback sessions!

Please join me in gathering feedback from our community about our current school facilities and an overview of the recent Facility Audit. You may attend any session on-site or choose to participate via the zoom session option. These sessions will be held on:

Monday, September 13 GHS Library 6:00 PM Tour included

Wednesday, September 15 Davis 6:00 PM Tour included

Monday, September 20 Via Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar:

https://grinnell-k12-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gx5KX0IeSHWBhi9TjcQ2cQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

School Improvement Advisory Committee: (SIAC)

The first meeting of the SIAC committee will be held on Monday, September 22, 2021, at 5:00 PM. We will be recruiting membership early next week. Please watch for a google form to sign up. We will also be looking for student representatives to participate as well! We hope you consider joining this group to provide feedback on important initiatives, facilities, curriculum initiatives, and review our mission, vision, and district core beliefs. This committee will meet quarterly for about an hour and typically will meet in the GHS media center before a school board meeting. Thank you for considering to be a part of the SIAC team.

Poweshiek County Update COVID Update:

Fully vaccinated – 49.8%

Fully vaccinated State of Iowa – 49.7%

Total vaccine series completion – 9,215

Individuals initiating two-dose vaccination – 659

Total vaccine series completion by Zip Code (note: discrepancy in Grinnell # from last week per IDPH)

Grinnell – 5,835

Montezuma – 1,145

Guernsey – 83

Brooklyn – 1,237

Malcom – 342

Deep River – 187

Hartwick – 97

Searsboro – 145

14-day positivity rate – 8.1%

3-day positivity rate – 9.3%

Cases in last 14 days – 70

Cases in last 3 days -5

Total Poweshiek County cases in June – 7

Total cases in July – 18

Total cases in August – 108

Total cases to date in September – 16

As we continue to navigate COVID, I would encourage our families to reach out to our school nurses if your student has tested positive. This assists us to know the spread of the virus in our schools related to the number of students who may be absent due to illness. The dashboard tracks all absences, whether it is an illness, appointment, or another reason for not being in attendance on any given day. Nurses will track all illnesses toward our 10% absence rate. Please let us know if your student is home due to COVID or another illness.

The School District is tracking COVID numbers on our dashboard as a district. This is the same format that we did last year, except that we do not have a running quarantine value on the chart as that information is no longer available. The Iowa Department of Public Health does not have an order to track or mandate a quarantine for a positive COVID test.

You can find our Dashboard information on the district’s website.

Translation Feature on Website:

Did you know that our district website translates messages into many different languages? Check it out! This weekly update can be found under the superintendent’s tab. You can select the language in the bottom right-hand corner of our website in the language of your choice.

Función de traducción en el sitio web:

Español

¿Sabía que nuestro distrito traduce mensajes a muchos idiomas diferentes?

¡Echale un vistazo! Todas nuestras actualizaciones semanales se encuentran en el sitio web en la pestaña Superintendente. Puede seleccionar el idioma en la esquina inferior derecha de nuestro sitio web en el idioma de su elección.

Fonctionnalité de traduction sur le site Web :

Français

Saviez-vous que notre district traduit les messages dans de nombreuses langues différentes ?

Vérifiez-le! Toutes nos mises à jour hebdomadaires se trouvent sur le site Web sous l’onglet Surintendant. Vous pouvez sélectionner la langue dans le coin inférieur droit de notre site Web dans la langue de votre choix.

Internet Access: Students, do you need access to the internet at home to complete homework or work on a school project? Please stop by the media center to check out a hotspot. If you have further questions, contact the Tech Department.

Virtual Backpack:

Be sure to continue to check the virtual backpack out for new and exciting activities. Remember if your club or organization would like to get the word out about an activity, you can submit your flier to amber.robson@grinnell-k12.org to be posted.

Upcoming Tiger Events:

9-10-21

5:00-7:00 PM Band Booster BBQ @ T.T. Cranny Entrance sidewalk

5:00 P.M 9th-grade Football Game @Home

7:30 P.M. Varsity Football Game @ Home

9-11-21

Firemen Convention Parade (runs along 4th ave)

9:00 AM Varsity Girls Volleyball @ GMG

9-13-21

5:30 PM Varsity Girls Swim Meet @ Williamsburg

6:00 PM Facility Listening Tour @ High School Media Center

9-14-21

4:15 PM Middle School Cross Country @ Edmundson Park

4:30 PM JV/V Cross Country @ Edmundson Park

4:30 PM 8th Grade Volleyball @ Newton

4:30 PM 7th Grade Volleyball @ Home

5:30 PM 9th Grade Volleyball @ Home

7:30 PM Varsity Volleyball @ Home

9-15-21

6:00 PM Facilities Listening Tour @ Davis

Go Tigers! Have an awesome weekend!

Janet

Dr. Janet M. Stutz

Superintendent

Grinnell-Newburg School District



Amber RobsonAdministrative Assistant to the SuperintendentGrinnell-Newburg Community School District