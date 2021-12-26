G-N CSD Weekly Update December 22, 2021

Weekly Update: December 22, 2021

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy day before break! I hope this weekly update finds you and your family well. Today I noticed many students and staff enjoying time together. I wish you and your family a very happy holiday season and hope for a spectacular 2022! I appreciate your support during this pandemic.

Internet Outages Over Break, Infinite Campus updates too:

Our technology department will be performing network maintenance during winter break on December 28 and possibly December 29 that may cause a complete network outage or intermittent network outages in all buildings. The District Office will be closed these days.

The Infinite Campus online payment processing program is being updated over the holiday break. During this transition, online payments will not be available. We are hopeful the transition will be completed by January 4; however, it may take longer if issues arise.

After the transition is complete, all users will need to enter payment methods desired and set up any recurring payments. This is a one-time setup, and there is no cost associated with setting up payment methods. Cash or check payments are always accepted at the building or district offices.

District Office Hours during winter break: School buildings will be closed

December 23: 7:30-12:00

December 24: Closed

December 27: 7:30-4:00

December 28: Closed due to network outages

December 29: Closed due to network outages

December 30: 7:30-12:00 PM

December 31: Closed.

COVID Update:

The 7-day positivity rate has dropped in Grinnell this week (9.5%, 14 days, 8.7% 7 days, and 7.9% 3-day rates). Link here Just a reminder that you should click on the December tab to see the current data when you open the chart. Next week’s data chart will be reviewed to determine if masks will continue as we return to school on January 4, 2022. The no mask policy requires a 7-day positivity rate below 10%.

COVID Tests:

We do have COVID tests available at the high school or middle school nurse’s office. At this time there is a limited supply. I did send a message out to all staff that on January 5, 2022, the board will hold a meeting following the finance meeting to approve the required OSHA policy unless the court overturns the ruling. This policy states that all district employees will be required to have evidence of being fully vaccinated, or provide test results every 7 days and wear a mask. We will be working on the procedures over the next few weeks. The implementation of this policy will begin on February 9, 2022, as long as it has not been overturned.

GHS Pride Assembly Honors Students:

Monday at the pride assembly, seven students were awarded a Matt Lageveen Character Award: Elizabeth Ellis, Molly Turley, Alex Smith, Hailey Buban, Sydney Miller, Nina Walton, and Tamer Bush

They join past recipients: Justine Raney, Livie Herbers, Kelsey VanCampernole, and Jacob Gosselink

The Matt Lageveen Character Award was established in 2006 after Matt’s unexpected death in 2005. Matt was a fairly quiet student but had a good sense of who he was and what he wanted to do with his future. Matt was never in trouble and avoided drama. He went about his day, doing the right thing and displaying exceptional character.

Understands self and uses that understanding to engage in positive, ethical behavior

Inspires others to be better people, to lead more productive lives

Shows interest in and promotes the welfare of others

Makes productive, important decisions about one’s own future, based on an understanding of self

Is true to self and at the same time, behaves in alignment with the overall needs and expectations of the school community and contributes to the school community

Is kind and helpful to others

Builds others up

Leads in a positive way, either quietly or actively in school leadership roles

Is always respectful to adults and students

Is always responsible, both inside and outside of the classroom

GHS Varsity Choir singing a little Holiday Cheer!

Enjoy your break! We will see our students on January 4, 2022.

Just a reminder that all staff will be participating in Professional Development Day on January 3, 2022. Building principals have sent agendas out to their staff regarding the schedule.

