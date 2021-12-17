G-N CSD Weekly Update: December 17, 2021

Weekly Update: December 17, 2021

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

I want to thank everyone for your continued support for the Grinnell-Newburg students and staff as we learned of the recent TikTok message that has affected schools across the country today. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat. Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something so immediate action can be taken. In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call local law enforcement.

COVID Update: Masks required beginning Monday, December 20-22, 2021.

The 7-day positivity rate has surpassed the 10% mark for this week. According to the board-approved mask policy, masks will be required during the school day beginning on Monday, December 20-22. I will be sending out a voice reach to all families at the end of the day today. I will continue to monitor the COVID positivity rate over winter break and send a voice reach message to families before returning from break about mask requirements. I appreciate your cooperation as we continue to limit the spread of the virus and keep our students safe and in school.

Next weeks Schedule:

Next week school will be in session on Monday-Wednesday. The break will begin on Thursday, December 23, and students will return on January 4, 2022. Monday, January 3, is a Professional Development Day for Staff. I will be sending out a weekly update on Wednesday to capture any important announcements over winter break.

This week’s storm:

I appreciate your cooperation as we headed home early this week due to the historic storm predictions. We had minimal damage in our district. We lost a few new trees and some damage to the backstop at the baseball field. There was damage reported to a portable bleacher too. We are reviewing all of our roofs to ensure no additional damage from the high winds.

Concert Season:

Once again, it was wonderful to see our students back on stage performing! Congratulations to our students and staff for their impressive performances this week. Below are a few photos to share!

Davis Winter Concert

High School Band and Choir Concert

Have you seen the virtual backpack? It can be found here!

Activities Calendar: Please follow this link to see activities for next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Sincerely,

Janet

