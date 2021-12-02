Friends of Drake Community Library Festival of Trees

Grinnell, IA: The Friends of Drake Community Library will hold their annual Festival of Trees event Thursday December 2nd from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Drake Community Library. The event will look a little different this year due to the pandemic. It will be a celebration of new beginnings, as the Friends say farewell to director, Marilyn Kennett, who is retiring this month, and to welcome new director Karen Neal. The Friends of the Library invite the community to come and wish Kennett well while enjoying the decorated trees in the library.

Decorated trees will fill the main area of the library, and visitors can vote on their favorite trees with donations. The tree that earns the highest dollar amount, wins. To make the voting more pandemic friendly, visitors can pick up an envelope near the entrance, check the tree they wish to vote for, place their donation in the envelope, and turn it in at the front desk. Voting for trees will continue through the weekend. The Festival of Trees is a fun, family event to bring the Grinnell community together with all proceeds going to the library.