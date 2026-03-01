“Fish Fry” Open to the Public on March 13th

St. Francis Manor, Seeland Park and the Hammond Center for Assisted Living are inviting the public to a community “Fish Fry” on Friday, March 13. All-you-can-eat fish, french fries, and cole slaw will be served between 5:00 and 6:30 PM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4thAvenue in Grinnell. Attendees will be able to dine in or pick up carry-out meals.

Tickets are $9 if purchased by March 6 and $10 after March 6. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the St. Francis Manor Administration Office at 2021 4th Avenue, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM. Tickets will also be available at the Social Center entrance the night of the event.

For more information call 641-236-7592.