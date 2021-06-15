GRINNELL, Iowa — The exhibition “Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards” will be available to view from June 25 through August 15, 2021, at the Grinnell College Museum of Art. This exhibition was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, in Abilene, Texas.

WHAT:

“Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards” features original artwork from 101 award winning titles by 34 African American authors and illustrators. Awarded annually by the American Library Association (ALA) for books about the African American experience, Coretta Scott King Book Awards celebrate African American life and culture. The awards commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and honor his wife, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, for her courage and determination to continue the work for peace and world brotherhood.

Among the artists featured with multiple titles are Jerry Pinkney, John Steptoe, Ashley Bryan, Faith Ringgold, Leo and Diane Dillon, and R. Gregory Christie.

Lesley Wright, Museum of Art director, said, “’Our Voice’ celebrates great stories, wonderful characters, and terrific art. Families will know some of these books and will fall in love with new ones. We hope the exhibition provides people with a reason to visit Grinnell and we look forward to welcoming them to our large, safe space.”

Also on view: Children, Family, Friends

Children all over the world over depend on family and friends, their homes, and the tasks at hand to build a sense of themselves and their place in their communities. Fifteen works from the Grinnell College Museum of Art Collection share glimpses of the dignity, joy and challenges of youth. Staff selected the works to complement “Our Voice.”

WHEN:

The exhibitions will be available beginning Jun. 25 through Aug. 15, 2021. The museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. Closed July 4, 2021.

WHERE:

Grinnell College Museum of Art, Bucksbaum Center for the Arts, 1108 Park St., Grinnell. Information about the exhibition and related in-person and virtual programming available at: grinnell.edu/museum or call 641-269-4660.

WHO:

The museum is open to the public and always free. Reservations required. Call 641-269-4660 or email GCMoA@grinnell.edu to make your reservation. All visitors should use the north (campus facing) doors to the Bucksbaum Center for the Arts and the Museum guard will let you in. All visitors must wear masks.



Minors under age 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Grinnell College is not responsible for minors on campus or at College sponsored events.

Grinnell College welcomes the participation of people with disabilities. Information about parking and accessibility is available on the college’s website: grinnell.edu . Accommodation requests may be made to Conference Operations at 641-269-3235 or calendar@grinnell.edu .

Photo Cutlines:

Leo and Diane Dillon, The People Could Fly: American Black Folktales, cover, 1985. Watercolor and pastel on Bristol board, 22 x 32 inches. © 1985 by Leo and Diane Dillon.

Jerry Pinkney, The Patchwork Quilt, “’Grandma, I will help you make your quilt,’ Tanya said,” 1985. Pencil, graphite and watercolor on paper, 18 x 15 inches. © 1985 by Jerry Pinkney.

Leo and Diane Dillon, The People Could Fly: American Black Folktales, cover, 1985. Watercolor and pastel on Bristol board, 22 x 32 inches. © 1985 by Leo and Diane Dillon.