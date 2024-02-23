Drake Library Dedication: Honoring the Legacy of George Drake

Grinnell, Iowa — The Ladies Education Society (LES), Grinnell College’s campus organization founded in 1862, invites the community to commemorate the cherished memory of George Drake. Please join us on Sunday, March 10, from 2:00-3:30 pm, as we gather to celebrate the remarkable life and contributions of George Drake at the Drake Community Library.

George Drake, a beloved figure in Grinnell and former President of Grinnell College, epitomized dedication and service. His indelible mark on the community resonates through his multifaceted roles as a leader, educator, volunteer, baseball enthusiast, father, husband, and grandfather.

The dedication ceremony will unveil a memorial space within the Drake Community Library, showcasing a display case and bookcase generously donated by the Ladies Education Society. These artifacts assembled by the family will illuminate George’s diverse accomplishments and myriad interests, underscoring his profound impact both professionally and personally.

In partnership with his spouse, Sue Drake, he played a pivotal role in securing funding for the Drake Community Library in 2007, transforming it into a beacon of knowledge and community engagement. The library stands today as a testament to their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to enhancing Grinnell’s cultural landscape.

Sue Drake, herself a trailblazer and former President of the Ladies Education Society, will be honored for her dedicated service and leadership. Sue’s stewardship exemplified the LES tradition of excellence, marked by innovation and inclusivity. Her contributions, including hosting the Annual LES Tea at the President’s home and serving as Archivist, have left an indelible imprint on the organization’s legacy.

The Sunday afternoon reception with refreshments will be held from 2:00 to 3:30 with a recognition ceremony commencing at 2:30 p.m. as we pay tribute to George’s enduring legacy. Sue Drake and other family members will be present at the reception.

Join us as we honor the memory of George Drake and celebrate his enduring legacy of service, generosity, and community spirit.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 2:00-3:30 pm

Location: Drake Community Library, 930 Park Street, Grinnell, IA

