Dr. Lauren Graham to Serve as 2021 Fourth of July Grand Marshal

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce announces Dr. Lauren Graham will serve as the 2021 Fourth of July Grand Marshal. “We received many incredible and worthy nominations this year, and are excited to recognize Dr. Lauren Graham for her work in the community, in particular noting her tireless efforts over the course of the past 18 months as she helped the community and surrounding area navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Her commitment to community, leadership and compassion make her well-deserving of this recognition,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Lauren Graham is a general internist at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center with a focus on high-risk outpatient care. She completed her medical school and residency at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore as well as a Masters of Public Health in Epidemiology at The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio she and her husband moved to Grinnell in 2013. Her husband, Andrew, is a professor of chemistry and environmental sciences at Grinnell College. The couple have twin boys; Noah & Ben.

One nomination reads, “During this past year she has been the frontline for healthcare serving our community in various aspects. Dr. Graham is an internist as well as the medical staff president at UPH Grinnell. In addition to those roles, she is also a mother and raises her family in our community. If that is not enough, during the past year she has been the community go-to in just about every aspect when it comes to COVID19. She continuously and positively advocated for #Grinntogether, #MaskUpGrinnell, #BehindtheMask and so many other things, leading us through such a challenging and trying unprecedented year.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition,” says Lauren. “Our entire healthcare system has been significantly strained over the past year and a half throughout the pandemic, but the Grinnell community helped us stay on our feet by listening to local guidance and information. I am grateful for the community, and to be part of such an incredible team.”

Another nomination reads, in part, “I could go on and on about Dr. Graham and the selfless individual she is. She has devoted her time and knowledge to our community during this pandemic and navigated us through with such grace, while taking more time than any of us can begin to imagine, away from her own family and her own self care. She is beyond deserving of such an award.”

Dr. Graham is passionate about the accessibility of quality, comprehensive healthcare services in rural settings. The global pandemic only served to fuel her passion as a physician leader at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell as she led not only coworkers, but also independent physicians and public health departments in the region, through the rapidly shifting scene of COVID-19 in their local communities.

As another nomination read: “This year has been unimaginably stressful for everyone, but probably none more so than people in the front lines of healthcare. We owe a debt of gratitude to them all, and want to give

our heartfelt thanks for their dedication throughout the pandemic.” We are honored to have Dr. Lauren Graham representing our healthcare industry, and ask the Grinnell community to join us in giving her, and them, our appreciation and gratitude.

The Fourth of July parade will be held Sunday, July 4 beginning at 5:00PM. Those wishing to participate may still register by completing the entry form on the Chamber’s website. The Chamber is also in search of volunteers to help organize line-up for the parade; if interested, please contact the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

The parade will line up on High Street (those participating should enter from the north) where entries will be staged to line up on Hamilton Avenue facing west. The parade will begin at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Broad Street and turn north on Broad Street to 4th Avenue. It will jog east one block to Park Street where it will turn back north to 10th Avenue. At 10th Avenue, the parade heads east to Penrose, finally turning south on Penrose. It will disperse at the Bayer parking lot at 7th Avenue & Penrose Street.

A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Sunday, July 4 at approximately 9:45PM at Ahrens Park.

The parade is produced by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grinnell College and Kinetic by Windstream. Fireworks are managed by the City of Grinnell and paid for by the City’s Hotel/Motel Tax Committee.

###

About the Chamber: The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.