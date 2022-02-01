CoSI Launches Community Wide Effort to Assist Refugees in Iowa

Community Support for Immigrants (CoSI), a Grinnell civic organization, invites you to participate in the Welcome to the Heartland campaign during February to support some of our newest neighbors in Iowa. CoSI is asking Grinnell community members to help refugee families get a strong start on building a new life in central Iowa.

Since November, at least 600 Afghans and refugees have arrived in central Iowa, including the families of those who had assisted United States military operations in Afghanistan. The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) in Des Moines is one of several agencies that have been working tirelessly to manage a growing caseload. USCRI assists people from many countries, but most are currently Afghans fleeing deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan.

Laura Thako, Development Associate at USCRI, described how the agency helps families find housing, obtain employment, and build skills for integrating into American life. Although Congress does provide some financial assistance, these funds do not fully meet the needs. Families of all sizes have been arriving with almost nothing, and they are overwhelmed with learning a new language, finding suitable employment, getting housing, and adjusting to cultural differences. All of these issues are compounded by the pandemic. Thako explained that “although USCRI receives some funding from the government, we rely on the support of individuals, organizations, companies and others in the community as well. Private sector contributions are vital.”

Al Ricks, chair of the CoSI Immigration Task Force, explains that relief agencies in Iowa have been so overwhelmed with the current situation that it has been difficult to manage offers of help. Because CoSI is able to speak directly to a representative from USCRI, it can coordinate community efforts to assist refugee resettlement and to facilitate a communication. Ricks observes that , “Grinnell has a reputation in Iowa for being a caring, helpful community. We are certain our churches, clubs, businesses, and individuals will respond.”

Join CoSI in Phase 1 of the Welcome to the Heartland campaign by donating money that will be used to purchase gift cards. USCRI will distribute the gift cards to Afghans and refugees to purchase essential living items such as food supplies, household items, and warm clothing. Donations of any amount are welcome. Mail or drop off your contribution to:

CoSI Refugee Drive, First Presbyterian Church, 1025 5th Avenue, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.

As the situation evolves, CoSI will share additional opportunities to support Afghan and refugee families. Contact CoSI if you have questions or want to receive updates. You can reach CoSI (www.cosi-iowa.org) by email cosicentraliowa@gmail.com.

Thank you for being a good neighbor and sharing some love in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.