Cherish Hansen Named a 100 Great Iowa Nurse | UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes Hepatology Specialist

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes Hepatology Specialist

Grinnell, IA – May 6, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes liver disease specialist Blake Williams, ARNP, FNP-C, to the Multi-Specialty Clinic in the Ahrens Medical Arts Building, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Williams specializes in hepatology – the study, diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases and conditions.

Williams completed her graduate education at Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. Her professional background is in inpatient nursing with a strong focus on patient education. Williams is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Her first day at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Multi-Specialty Clinic will be Wednesday, May 12. She will then see patients in Grinnell the first Wednesday of every month, beginning on June 2.

Williams is a specialist with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Center for Liver Disease. Her clinical interests include a variety of chronic liver diseases and a passion to provide specialized liver care at outreach clinics, soon to include the Multi-Specialty Clinic in Grinnell. Williams looks forward to serving patients in and around the Grinnell area.

Talk with your doctor about specialized care options in Grinnell. Call (515) 241-4044 to schedule an appointment in Grinnell with liver specialist, Blake Williams, ARNP, FNP-C. Learn more about health care services at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/services.

Cherish Hansen Named a 100 Great Iowa Nurse

Grinnell, IA – May 6, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) celebrates Cherish Hansen, RN, who was selected as one of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2021. The 100 Great Iowa Nurses Award highlights outstanding nurses whose courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession stands out above all others.



Hansen has been an obstetrics nurse at GRMC for six years. Her nomination noted, “Cherish goes above and beyond for her patients and fellow team members. She is a mentor for new nurses and is a great resource to moms in our communities who have experienced perinatal grief or loss.”

Hansen is an Epic stork trainer, providing instruction to other care team members on how to document in the electronic medical record. She is also a neonatal resuscitation program instructor, teaches prenatal classes and is completing her bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Each year since 2005, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients, coworkers, friends or family members to nominate an outstanding nurse for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, in which all nominations are presented with identifying information removed for anonymity and considered by a panel of reviewers which takes into consideration concern for humanity, contribution to profession and leadership and mentoring, Hansen was chosen to be a 2021 100 Great Iowa Nurse.

“Cherish provides amazing care to moms and their babies,” says Sheryl Baarda, RNC, GRMC obstetrics nurse manager and nominator. “She has an empathetic, compassionate heart and is there for moms every step of the way. I’m so proud of her and the asset she is to our team, our moms and our communities.” Hansen was recognized virtually this year at the 100 Iowa Great Nurses Award Ceremony in early May. To nominate other nurses for their exceptional skill and care, visit our website: https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx.