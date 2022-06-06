Chamber Ribbon Cutting at American Family Insurance
Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting to welcome Ryan Timm Agency – American Family Insurance – Grinnell to their new downtown office. The team spoke about their excitement of being a part of the downtown businesses. The new location increases visibility and makes it easy for the team to frequent a local restaurant for lunch or enjoying Central Park for a little break. They also spoke about the importance of policy reviews. While inflation is built into American Family policies, it may not be enough in times like these when inflation is higher than usual. Be sure to check on your coverage and the current cost of your materials. You may want to look into increasing your policy amount so that you are protected! Be sure to reach out for any insurance needs you may have. You can find them at their new location at 820 4th Ave or give them a call at 641-236-3311.Pictured L-R: Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Ryan Timm – American Family Insurance, Cindy Pollock – American Family Insurance, Jack Matthews – Our Grinnell, Kim Timm – American Family Insurance, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Mike Olson – Lincoln Savings Bank, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber