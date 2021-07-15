GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something
Chamber Ambassadors Visit Rummaging Around
The Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited the newly opened Rummaging Around thrift shop, located at 714 4th Ave (former China Sea building), and celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting. Ambassadors learned about their first few weeks of business since they opened on June 7th and their upcoming Grand Opening on July 17th which will feature in-store discounts, door prizes and refreshments. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9-6pm and 9-4pm on Saturday. Donations are always welcome. Rummaging Around is a non-profit that is excited to give back to our Grinnell community and be a great resource for local families! Stop by or give them a call at 641-236-0963 to learn more about the non-profits they’re working with.