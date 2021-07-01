Chamber Ambassadors Hear About “On Call Restoration”

Ambassadors met with Tom from On Call Restoration this week! They’re celebrating their 10 year anniversary and shared about all the services they provide, including mold and water damage clean up for both commercial and residential properties. They are also one of the few certified businesses in the state to offer dry ice blasting for commercial properties. While they specialize in emergency clean up, they also offer carpet and tile cleaning. If you’re in need of their services or want to learn more, give them a call at 641-990-7747 or visit their website at oncallrestorationia.comChamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30AM. Visits are held both in person and virtually via zoom. Interested in joining ambassadors? Click HERE for the application. Interested in hosting ambassadors? Email Kendra to set up a date.

