Chamber Ambassadors celebrate five members during the month of August

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and its Chamber Ambassadors group visited five members and celebrated new additions with two ribbon cuttings during the month of August.

The Ambassador’s first visit of the month was a long time coming. Jay’s Deli initially opened in fall of 2019 and had originally scheduled an ambassador visit for spring of 2020. After many reschedules, the Chamber group was finally able to celebrate their opening with a ribbon cutting and visit. Ambassadors heard from owner Jarrod Diehm about what’s new at Jay’s Deli, including new team members, additional offerings of cold subs and salads, along with ‘lunch packs’ that will be a grab-and-go item from their new cooler in the building. Jarrod also offers house made hummus and soups that are sure to hit the spot if customers are looking for lighter fare for lunch or dinner. Jay’s Deli was also one of the initial businesses on GrinnellToGo.com and you can still place an order and see their full menu there. Jay’s Deli is located at 917 Broad Street, at the rear of Saint’s Rest Coffee House and open Monday – Friday 11AM – 5PM and Saturday 11AM – 4PM.

Ambassadors visited Wireless Zone, Verizon Authorized Retailer on August 10th. Owner Heidi and her team talked about the adjustments they’ve made during COVID including masking, social distancing set up in store, and curbside assistance. Did you know every time you shop in their store, a portion of each sale is put aside to donate to a local organization? Chamber Ambassadors were excited to witness the Verizon team present Grinnell Fire Department Volunteer Association and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Endowment Fund with donations. If you’re in the market for a new phone, tablet, or smartwatch or just have issues or questions about your current device, stop by and check them out! They are located at 521 Industrial Ave, Suite B and are open Monday through Friday, 10Am – 6PM, Saturday 10AM – 5PM, and Sunday 12PM – 4PM.

The week before school started, ambassadors got to welcome the Grinnell-Newburg School District team to downtown with a ribbon cutting and visit. Dr. Stutz talked about the process of moving the office out of the high school and into the new space and gave a tour of the facility. This location will allow the district to be more responsive to situations across the district, allow staff to have more private meetings with faculty and allows for easier access for the community. They’re still looking for staff to help make this year’s school year a success, stop by their office at 926 Broad Street to learn more!

August 24th took the Chamber Ambassadors to a downtown anchor business, Brown’s Shoe Fit. Manager Kyle Stock showed the group how their Aetrex foot scan works and how their team uses it to determine what type of shoes or insoles will best support a customer’s feet. Ambassadors also got to see their great selection of athletic shoes, casual shoes, steel-toe boots/shoes and more. If customers can’t find the exact style or size you need, Brown’s can order it from one of their other 70 locations across the country! They’ll be open one Sunday a month, check out their facebook page at www.facebook.com/brownsshoefitgrinnell to learn more. Brown’s Shoe Fit is located at 937 Main Street and is open Monday through Friday 9AM – 6PM and Saturday 9AM – 5PM.

For the final visit of the month, Ambassadors stopped by Family Dentistry. Dr. Cunningham spoke to the group about the challenges that have come out of COVID, the new practices and procedures implemented and how well their team has stepped up to this challenge. Ambassadors also welcomed a new addition to the practice, Dr. Chris Marsho, with a ribbon cutting. Dr. Marsho is newly graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, and is accepting new patients. Ambassadors also welcomed new office manager Jason Carberry, who has taken over office duties after Patty retired last year. Family Dentistry is located at 825 Broad Street, stop in or give them a call at 641-236-6169 to schedule an appointment.

Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30AM. If your business is interested in joining the Chamber or having the Ambassadors visit, please call 641-236-6555 or email Kendra at kendra@getintogrinnell.com for more information.

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.