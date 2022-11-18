Central Iowa Christian School Boys AAU Tournament

Teams from Central Iowa came to Grinnell last weekend to battle it out at the Ahrens Park Grinnell Area Recreation Center. Also known as the “GARC” for short. The three-court facility was built in 1998 and has been the home for every tournament the group has held for many years. Current Tournament Director Todd Crites took over the planning a few years ago after long-time directors Dr. Chris Roudabush and Travis Renze who helped organize the tournament for over many years took over running local tournaments for Grinnell Parks and Recreation and has since used basketball as a fundraising tool for the budding school. Showcasing 4th-grade thru 8th-grade talent.

Here’s a breakdown of how our Grinnell teams faired in the competition. The 8th Grade Tigers won against Grandview in their game. But then dropped the last 2 in competitive matches against Pella Christian and Roland Story.

The 6th-grade boys went 1-1 in the Grinnell tourney losing to Grandview by 10. Then they beat Pella Christian by 22. 6th grade was playing with half of their team as the other half played in Williamsburg on the same day beating a Clear Creek Amana team and losing to a Williamsburg team. This Weekend they will be hosting the girl’s Annual Tournament at Ahrens. be sure to stop by and check out the action. Grab some snacks from the concessions available and support your local ballers. All proceeds from the event help fund the school’s local students.

Check them out at https://www.centraliowachristianschool.org/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaChristianSchool/