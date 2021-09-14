Bruce Kriegel Honored at GHS Football Game

Friday night, September 10th, was a special night for Grinnell’s Bruce Kriegel at TT Cranny Field, home of the Grinnell High School football team. Bruce was involved in two very special awards.

In the “Battle of the Helmets,” a trophy game between the Grinnell Tigers and the South Tama Trojans, Grinnell won 48-20. As a result, Grinnell High School retains the traveling trophy that honors Bruce’s late father, long-time Grinnell coach, Steve Kriegel. The striking plaque is shown at the feet of Bruce in the accompanying photo (compliments of Kellie McGriff).

On the same night, Bruce was inducted into the Grinnell High School Hall of Fame as Team Manager. Bruce holds that plaque.

Bruce also serves as team manager for boys basketball, having held the team manager positions since his high schools days. The two teams have maintained a tradition of running behind Bruce onto the field and court for warm-ups.

In June of 2020, Bruce was honored for his 15 years of service in the Foodservices department of The Mayflower Community, a senior living and healthcare facility located adjacent to the south edge of downtown Grinnell. Bruce has been working weekday mornings in the Mayflower dining room since he was 16 years old.

Mayflower is fortunate to be associated with Bruce. He is the son of Susan Kriegel and the late Steven Kriegel.