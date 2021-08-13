Bookin’ It @ the Drake, a bi-monthly book discussion that meets at Drake Community Library, will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 9th, at 6:30 p.m in the Story Room. The selection to be discussed is Little Faith by Nickolas Butler, which has also been chosen as the 2021 All Iowa Reads title. At 7 p.m., the group will join the All Iowa Reads Author Visit with Mr. Butler on Zoom for an hour. Questions to the author will be submitted via the chat function.

Lyle Hovde is at the onset of his golden years, living a mostly content life in rural Wisconsin with his wife, Peg, daughter, Shiloh, and six-year old grandson, Isaac. After a troubled adolescence and subsequent estrangement from her parents, Shiloh has finally come home. But while Lyle is thrilled to have his whole family reunited, he’s also uneasy: in Shiloh’s absence, she has become deeply involved with an extremist church, and the devout pastor courting her is convinced Isaac has the spiritual ability to heal the sick.

While reckoning with his own faith—or lack thereof—Lyle soon finds himself torn between his unease about the church and his desire to keep his daughter and grandson in his life. But when the church’s radical belief system threatens Isaac’s safety, Lyle is forced to make a decision from which the family may not recover.

Set over the course of one year and beautifully evoking the change of seasons,Little Faith is a powerful and deeply affecting intergenerational novel about family and community, the ways in which belief is both formed and shaken, and the lengths we go to protect our own.

Book discussions are held on the second Thursday every other month. The title chosen for November 11th is “Devil and the Dark Water” by Stuart Turton, a locked-room murder mystery on board a galleon ship sailing from Indonesia to Amsterdam in the early 16th century. New readers are always welcome to Bookin’ It @ the Drake. Questions? Call Marilyn Kennett or Lucy Chang at 641-236-2661. If you are a person with a disability who requires special assistance, you are also encouraged to call the library at 641-236-2661 in advance of the program.