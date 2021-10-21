GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something
Bly Recognized by GPCF For Spirit of Giving
In October, GPCF celebrates the GIVERS in our community! Our first Spirit of Giving awardee is Rachel Bly who was nominated for her volunteer efforts with SHE Counts, the Poweshiek County Democrats, TTT, and the League of Women Voters, to name a few. Rachel is a tireless cheerleader for so many causes and she makes everything she touches better. She truly leads by example when giving of her time and expertise. Also, how can you not love to hear Rachel’s laugh when attending an event? Thank you, Rachel! Your Spirit of Giving shows in everything you do!