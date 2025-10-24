Bite Sized Learning To Feature Session on Storytelling and Messaging with Chad Cooper

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce copywriter and concept strategist Chad Cooper as the newest addition to this fall’s Bite Sized Learning session line-up. Bite Sized Learning is a Grinnell Chamber professional development series that provides community members with relevant and applicable industry knowledge and resources. Bite Sized Learning is open to a wide range of audiences, including local business owners, nonprofit leaders, college students, and those simply interested in the session topic.

In his upcoming Bite Sized Learning session on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Cooper will present, “Storytelling and Messaging for Businesses.” The event will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the J&B Bistro at the Mayflower Community (619 Park St.). Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $10, and include a light breakfast and beverages. This event is open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of Grinnell Chamber membership status.

In this session, Cooper will introduce concept work, a topic he believes is both the most important and most overlooked aspect of marketing for local, small, and regional brands. “When businesses discover how to find their clear space,” Cooper notes, “authentic storytelling becomes easier. Because it’s not just business; the best messaging is personal and human.” Although Cooper will focus on storytelling as it applies to businesses, non-business owners are also encouraged to join and learn how to apply the same skills to all aspects of their organizations or personal lives, whether for marketing oneself during job interviews or creating social media content.

“This upcoming session is a perfect continuation from our last Bite Sized Learning event with Dr. Kevin Allen,” remarks Rachael Kinnick, CEO and president of the Chamber. “Both speakers have a deep interest and knowledge about how marketing, driven by storytelling, invites consumers into their businesses and organizations.”

Cooper, who currently works with de Novo Marketing, is an experienced communications and marketing professional with over 12 years collaborating with hundreds of businesses and non-profits to develop their brand through magnetic and strategic messaging. In particular, Cooper has built campaigns and created messaging for organizations like Columbia University in the City of New York, the City of Dyersville, and the University of Minnesota. He also has a history of being an on-air radio talent, and has broadcast shows as an in-game host and public address announcer.

More information about the session, speaker, and tickets can be found on the Bite Sized Learning page on the Chamber website. For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, visit the Chamber website, www.grinnellchamber.org, or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555. Bite Sized Learning is supported in partnership with Grinnell College