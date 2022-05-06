Bachelor of Arts Exhibition prizes awarded at Grinnell College Museum of Art on April 22



Art students receive more than $3,000 in prizes at BAX opening reception

GRINNELL, Iowa — The 2022 Bachelor of Arts Exhibition (BAX), which features works in the creative arts by 36 third- and fourth-year Grinnell College students, opened on Friday, April 22, in the Grinnell College Museum of Art. The exhibition will be on display through May 23.

Jonathan deLima, who manages the contemporary corporate art collection for the Krause Group, served as the 2022 juror for BAX. deLima oversees art locations in the United States and Europe and developed the art program for Des Moines’ Krause Gateway Center, which was designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Previously, deLima was at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, and he has also consulted for private, corporate, and public collections.

“How wonderful to encounter the terrific work and engagement of these students, faculty, and the Museum team,” said deLima. “And, especially after the recent years, getting to discuss such dedicated artwork in its proximity, in person, and in a variety of modes is a very welcome opportunity.”

Jonathan deLima conducted a roundtable discussion with Grinnell College students and mentored many students individually before the awards ceremony. deLima selected the following awardees:

Inez Louise Henely ’14 Best in Show Award:

Max Sorenson class of 2022, Tracings (Bur Oak, White Oak, Walnut), archival ink on paper

Tammy J. Zywicki ’93 Memorial Prize for Photography:

Alexandra Fontana class of 2022, Plastic Topographies, digital photography

Louis Glenn Zirkle Memorial Prize for Sculpture:

Caroline Shea class of 2022, Tube, muslin, yarn, canvas, burlap, fiberfill, wire

Juror’s Merit Henely Awards:

Emma Hastie class of 2023, Meat Factory, marker on watercolor-saturated paper

Peta Barth class of 2022, Premium Gas, digital photography print

Mordecai Gonzalez-Rodriguez class of 2023, Queer Body I, reduction linocut

Melanie Holst class of 2022, 2020, mixed media

Juror’s Award of Recognition:

Zainab Thompson class of 2022, Death, butcher paper, black cardstock, pen-and-ink

Nancy Guinane, program coordinator for the Division of Student Affairs, announced two purchase awards. These works will be installed in the Rosenfield Campus Center, which is named for Joe Rosenfield ’25.

Christa Cochran class of 2022, Do you understand me now? photo paper, plastic, plexiglass, acrylic paint

Will Borda class of 2022, Refuge, linoleum relief print

A team of nine Grinnell College students worked closely with Milton Severe ’87, GCMoA director of exhibition design, to organize this year’s BAX Exhibition. They include: Guhn Lee (Tommy) ’22, Peta Barth ’22, Caroline Shea ’22, Max Sorenson ’22, Will Borda ’22, Mordecai Gonzalez Rodriguez ’23, Stella Lowery ’24, Georgia Carbone ’24, and Jillian Bhuyan ’24.

The Grinnell College Museum of Art is free and open Tuesday through Friday, 11 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday noon to 5 pm. Masks are required. For more information, please visit grinnell.edu/museum .

BAX opening April 22, 2022 in the Faulconer Gallery at the Grinnell College Museum of Art. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)

