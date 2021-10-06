Annual Community-Wide Fundraiser We GIVE kicks off October 1 Reengaging and Refocusing on the Future

The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) and the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation (CDAF) will kick-off the year-end giving season with the annual We GIVE, a month-long fundraiser starting October 1 and continuing through October 31.

Last year, Poweshiek County was drastically affected by a series of unprecedented disasters, but out of adversity came opportunity. “In 2020, we were pleased by the positive response from members of our community, making it one of the most successful years of We GIVE to date.” Said GPCF Executive Director Nicole Brua-Behrens. “The support from our generous donors impacted over 50 charitable funds that provided immediate relief for community members as well as funding for mental health resources, equitable access to childcare, positive school environments, racial equity, and support for first responders, the elderly, veterans, and the environment.”

This year, the month-long fund drive will emphasize moving forward and focusing on the future work of local nonprofit organizations. Julie Gosselink, President and CEO of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation added “While the challenges of COVID-19 have begun to subside, we want to remain focused on the issues that continue to affect members of our community. Our goal is to rejuvenate our community, build for the future, and reinforce our guiding principle to grow community through giving and to leave it better than you found it.”

The fund drive will be stimulated by several matching challenges offered by private donors, the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, local businesses, and in some cases, the nonprofit organization partners themselves.

The matching challenges to help boost giving include: Create a Legacy: The GPCF Board will match new endowed donor advised funds established on or after October 1 with a maximum of $500 per donor; Your Gift is Doubled: GPCF board will match dollar for dollar any new gifts given to a non-endowed GPCF fund on or after October 1 with a maximum of $250 per donor ($500 maximum per fund); Gifts to Grow On: Glenn and Ginger Sterk will match dollar for dollar every gift to the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Elementary Student Needs Endowment Fund up to a total of $2,000; Community Giving Maximized: An anonymous donor will match $2 for every $1 given up to a combined total of $50,000 to the following endowed funds benefitting the Brooklyn community: Brooklyn Community Foundation, Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn Fire Department, Citizens Scholarship of BGM-Dollars for Scholars, Michael J. Manatt Community Center and the East Poweshiek County Ambulance funds; Endowments = Future Charitable Support: GPCF Board will match dollar for dollar gifts to a GPCF endowed fund on or after October 1, with a maximum of $1,000 per fund; Imagine Grinnell 1000Trees will receive a dollar for dollar match up to $20,000 from Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation for donations received through 2022; CDAF Partner Programs will have 100% of all administrative fees paid by CDAF operating fund, local partnerships, anonymous donors for the 2022 fiscal year.

Gifts to any of the GPCF endowed funds qualify for Endow Iowa Tax Credits, a 25 percent Iowa state tax credit in addition to the standard federal income tax deductions for specific charitable gifts. The 2022 tax credits have been all issued but donors may carry credits forward into 2023.

Donors may specify which fund or project they wish to support when sending contributions to GPCF, P.O. Box 344, Grinnell, IA, 50112, or CDAF, P.O. Box 284, Grinnell, IA 50112, donating online at www.greaterpcf.org, www.ahrensfamilyfoundation.org or contacting the Foundation Offices at 641-236-5518. GPCF and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation partner through the Community Support Services program to provide back-office services for programs and donors.