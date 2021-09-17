Ambassador Round Table

GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Ambassador Check-InAmbassadors don’t only visit businesses, sometimes they visit with each other! This week we had round table discussions to check in with our ambassadors about their businesses to learn about the successes and challenges they’re facing. Like others, staffing and supply chain shortages are problems plaguing many of our businesses in Grinnell. It was great, though, to hear about the progress being made on some of their projects and the new things coming down the pipeline for a few of them!

