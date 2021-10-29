A first among us: Edith Renfrow Smith ’37

Join us for a series of events to celebrate Edith Renfrow Smith ’37, Grinnell College’s first Black alumna and, at 107, the oldest living Grinnellian. Mrs. Smith will be on campus this Thursday and Friday (10/28 and 10/29), and there are several events in her honor.

• For those of you on campus or near Grinnell, we hope you will come see the exhibition — The True Grinnellian: Edith Renfrow Smith ’37 curated by Feven Getachew ’24 in the Edith Renfrow Smith ’37 Student Art Gallery of the Joe Rosenfield Center. The exhibition will be on display through November 6, 2021.

We also invite you to:

• Watch the re-dedication of the Gallery on Thursday, October 28, 2021, 4-5 pm CDT on this Webex link.

• Join us on Webex for a conversation with Mrs. Smith and members of the Grinnell College community on legacies in our collective biography, on Friday, October 29, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. CDT.

• Explore a new website detailing Edith’s life, legacy, and Grinnell ties.