Prairie Pointe Holiday Light Tour December 16 | Grinnell

That’s why we are delighted to invite the entire community to join us for our inaugural event, the Prairie Pointe Holiday Light Tour – located in the northeast area of Grinnell. This is an event that promises fun and excitement for individuals and families alike.

Coming Soon – In our Facebook event feed, you’ll find an engaging and interactive game called “I Spy: Prairie Pointe Edition.” As you cruise through the neighborhood on the evening of Saturday, December 16 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., you will be greeted at the entrances with an I Spy paper filled with a list of delightful items to search for along the loop. Can you spot the lighted deer? How about a house adorned with multiple colored lights? And keep your eyes peeled for the mischievous Grinch!

We will be offering a free-will donation opportunity during the event to help us repave the walking path around the pond – helping to ensure the safety of the many members of our community who utilize and enjoy it.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an evening of holiday magic and community spirit.