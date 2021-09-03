G-N CSD Weekly Update: September 2, 2021

Weekly Update: September 2, 2021

Weekly Update: September 3, 2021

Dear Grinnell Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy Friday! School is officially underway and we are gearing up for fall! As we enter Labor Day Weekend, we are hosting our first home football game, and have completed our second full week of school. We would like to remind everyone that we are not out of the woods with the spread of the COVID virus. I will be providing our families weekly updates as to the number of cases, reports, and other information that will assist families to make informed decisions about how they respond to this virus. I was really hoping that we would be in the full clear of the pandemic. It is unfortunate that reports from experts at our local hospital and U of I Medical Center share that we are not there just yet. We should do all that we can to stop the spread of the virus. We encourage you to wear masks, especially indoors and get vaccinated.

What the experts shared with me this past week was that layers of protection are best! Hand washing, socially distancing when possible, get vaccinated if you are of age, enjoy more outdoor activities, and encourage mask wearing. It is the layers of defense that keep us from spreading the virus. Here is a new study that was just released by Stanford regarding mask wearing. You can read it here.

Here is the latest update: We have At Home COVID Tests for families at each school. If you would like a COVID test, please contact your school office to pick it up and administer it at home. Instructions are included in how to administer the test and where to send it for results. Please have your children stay home if they are sick and we recommend that you follow the CDC guidelines or contact your doctor’s office for more information.

The link below provides a weekly update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. In July, we had 18 COVID cases in our County. At the end of August, we had 108 in our County.

We are asking families to let us know if your student has tested positive. Staff should inform Jerica Latcham so that we can track attendance and COVID positivity numbers in our school district. Our Dashboard is updated daily and can be found here on our website: COVID Dashboard

COVID Information Poweshiek County September 1, 2021

It is the first home game tonight!

Below are the expectations for students. We would like everyone to be able to enjoy the game! Therefore following these simple guidelines will keep students safe and for all to Cheer on the Tigers to victory! Please remember to buy your tickets online ahead of time. If you are unable to purchase your tickets ahead of time, we will accommodate you at the gate.

Elementary/Middle School Student Behavior Expectations at GHS Athletic Events

Grinnell High School is proud to welcome the students of Fairview Elementary School, Bailey Park Elementary School, Davis Elementary School, and Grinnell Middle School to all the outstanding athletic competitions that the high school offers. These events are fun and exciting for all individuals. However, Grinnell High School asks that all elementary and middle school students abide by the following expectation while attending varsity football competitions at the high school.

1. Once in the stadium, students are expected to sit on the bleachers that have been designated for the elementary and middle school students or with their parents. Failure to do this could result in students having to be removed from the event.

2. No students will be allowed to play near the concession stands, or on the east side of the home bleachers in the grass area during the game. If caught in these areas, students will be asked to sit with their parents or if no parent is present, you will be removed from the game.

3. All student behavior is expected to be school-appropriate. Any student caught using foul language or participating in actions deemed inappropriate by any Grinnell staff member will be removed from the game and asked not to come back. The Grinnell High School staff thanks all students in advance for their cooperation and compliance with their expectations presented in this letter. We look forward to having you at the games to cheer on the Tigers and help them bring home a victory!

Golden Apple:

Do you want to recognize that amazing teacher in your life? Here is your chance to nominate that teacher who has made a world of difference in your life.

The Golden Apple…presented by WHO 13 TV enters its 27th year of recognizing extraordinary educators in Iowa. All teachers are heroes. We encourage students and families to nominate that “special” teacher whose efforts made a difference in their educational experience.

We accept nominations in any format: our online form, cell phone video, Tik Tok and Instagram.

Detail is needed for the nomination committee to make the best choice.

We hope that WHO 13 comes to one of OUR schools this year! They will honor one teacher per month during the school year.

To nominate: click on https://who13.com/news/golden-apple/

Check out the weekly activities here! The Activities calendar provides you the latest information regarding what is going on in our schools each week.

https://gogrinnelltigers.com/events

Link to order Homecoming t-shirts: https://ghshomecoming2021.itemorder.com/

If your club or activity would like to participate in the 2021 Homecoming parade please use the link below to sign up. Dollars for scholars is organizing the parade this year.

Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dvfcmEkIAtdgfbzPWuIFCw32nIpPVVUtoalahgskjtg/edit?ts=6130cfbe

Parade Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Parade Begins: 5:30 p.m.

Lineup Begins: 4:30 p.m. (Downtown: 4th Avenue & Park Street)

**2021 Route will begin downtown, heading north on Broad Street, west on 5th Avenue, south on Main Street, and west on 4th Avenue. A Pep Rally will be held following the parade at approximately 6:00 pm in Central Park.

Enjoy the Game! Go Tigers!

Have a wonderful three-day weekend! Remember there is no school on Monday, September 6, 2021

Janet