1st Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta – Results

The City of Grinnell Recreation Department hosted the 1st Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta on Friday, July 30th at the Grinnell Mutual Family Aquatic Center. Eight teams raced their boats made of cardboard and duct tape across the lane lines at the pool, while pool staff sprayed water at the contestants trying to replicate a treacherous sea under the sounds of pirate music. There were themes ranging from pirate ships to Vikings which made for a fun filled evening of cheers and laughs. The Recreation Department plans to host this event on an annual basis with plans to enlarge the event in the future including more divisions for pool staff and local businesses who may want to participate.

Most Creative Design – Mikes Ship; Lucy Lindberg and Frances Pedersen

Best Crew – Black Pearl; Jack Koch and Crosby Russell



Fastest Boat 8-10 Age Group – Charlie Marsh and Hunter Kinnick

Fastest Boat 11-14 Age Group – USS Cleo; Emma Smith and Reagan Tracy

Fastest Boat 15-17 Age Group – Titan Ick; Kaia and Phoenix Chang-Roper